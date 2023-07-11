(KTXL) — A crash on Elkhorn Boulevard has left multiple people dead, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on the 5100 block of Elkhorn Boulevard, which sits about eight miles east of the Sacramento International Airport.

According to CHP, a female driver in her late teens to early twenties was driving eastbound on Elkhorn Boulevard and was approaching stopped traffic.

The agency reports that she swerved to the right of the roadway and struck two adult pedestrians, one man and one woman.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

CHP spoke with a member of the FOX40 news team and said that the scene is very active.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.