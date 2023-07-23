(KTXL) — A man died at a South Sacramento gas station following a shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 1:45 a.m., deputies responded to a gas station near Power Inn Road and Florin Road where they found a 32-year-old suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were used on the man by deputies until personnel from the Sacramento City Fire Department arrived on-scene.

Further medical attention by firefighter paramedics was unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

Law enforcement has not provided any possible suspect information and any possible motive behind the shooting.