(FOX40.COM) — The man arrested after his 10-year-old son was accused of fatally shooting another 10-year-old with a gun found in the father’s vehicle pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Wednesday.

On Dec. 30, 2023, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a 10-year-old boy went to his father’s vehicle to get him cigarettes. Upon arrival, deputies said he allegedly took a gun from inside the vehicle, bragged that his father had a gun, and fatally shot the victim once before he fled the scene into a nearby apartment.

Officials said the gun was found in a nearby trashcan, where deputies suspect the father, Arkete Davis, 53, tried to dispose of it. Detectives said Davis was legally prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. The recovered firearm was also reported stolen in 2017, according to law enforcement.

SCSO arrested the 10-year-old boy under suspicion of murder and Davis under suspicion of several felony firearm-related charges, child endangerment, and accessory after the fact.

On Jan. 3 Davis appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to all charges. As of Wednesday, he is not facing murder charges and is scheduled to appear back in court on Friday.