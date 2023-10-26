Federal and state agents were spotted at Sacramento-area supermarkets owned by a city councilmember Thursday morning in what was described by a Homeland Security spokesperson as part of “law enforcement activity” in the Sacramento area involving several agencies.

The agents were spotted at three Viva Supermarket locations, two in North Sacramento and a third in Rancho Cordova, starting around 10:30 a.m.

The full statement provided to FOX40.com reads, “Homeland Security Investigations, IRS Criminal Investigations, and the State of California, Department of Justice are conducting a court authorized criminal law enforcement activity at several locations in the Sacramento area. To protect all parties involved in this activity, that’s all we can share at this moment.”

The first location where the agents were spotted is a supermarket on Marysville Blvd. that opened in February 2016.

The three grocery stores where agents were present are owned by Sean Loloee, who was elected Sacramento City Councilmember for District 2 in 2020. Loloee’s office did not respond to FOX40.com.

A Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed the federal and state agents were conducting law enforcement activity at several locations in the Sacramento area on Oct. 26, 2023.

Before Thursday, the U.S. Dept. of Labor had already been investigating Loloee and management associated with the supermarkets about accusations of underpaying employees, withholding overtime pay and not paying employees for COVID-19 sick time, as well as accusations of intimidating employees for talking with investigators.