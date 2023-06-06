(KTXL) — A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a commercial building in the area 1st Ave and 5th St. in central Sacramento, sending a plume of black smoke into the sky and sending smoke throughout the surrounding area, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at a building associated with a seafood business, Sacramento Fire Dept. officials said.

The building is unoccupied and has been for a long time, but crews were starting renovations inside.

The crews that were working at the building responded to a “trash fire” in the exterior of the building, and by the time fire crews arrived the flames had extended into the interior of the building.

Fire crews are not going inside the building due to the risk, a representative from the Dept. said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.