SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are currently investigating unknown chemicals inside an abandoned home that they are working to remove, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Officials said crews in the department’s hazardous materials type-1 teams are at the abandoned house, located near 19th and Matson Drive in South Sacramento.

As crews work on removing the unknown chemicals, 19th street is closed to through traffic at Matson Drive, officials said.

According to the department’s tweet, the chemicals “will be identified, labeled, packaged and removed for proper disposal.”