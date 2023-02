(KTXL) — A fire in Sacramento left one person dead Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire was at a home on Albion Way, near Ann Arbor Way, in the Meadowview neighborhood.

Firefighters said the home had heavy smoke and that there were victims inside when they arrived.

One person died and another was injured and taken to the hospital.

The fire department said investigators are at the scene determining the cause of the fire.