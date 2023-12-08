(FOX40.COM) — What started as a seemingly normal morning turned out to be one of the worst days for a south Sacramento entrepreneur when he learned that his business building, the one he put his heart and soul into, was going up in flames.

“I woke up to all of these missed calls and messages saying that I needed to get to my building,” said Mack Lab Media Group owner, Mack Block. “They said it was on fire.”

•Video Above: Fire tears through strip mall on Florin Road

Block said he always wanted to work for himself and started Mack Lab Media Group from home with just a laptop and a few clients. His business provides media services such as video production, screen printing, cards, flyers, and more for businesses and non-profit organizations all over Sacramento.

“When I first started, I hustled to get every client, but I was able to make enough connections and a name for myself,” Block said. “I went to school, learned the ropes, and got all my business license.”

Eight years were spent “grinding” before Block said he saved up enough money to open a brick-and-mortar location at 3811 Florin Road in 2015. He said his client list evolved from a few people here and there to local organizations such as Sacramento NAACP, Rose Family Creative Empowerment, Impact Sac, Victims of Family Crimes, Sacramento City Councilmember Caity Maple, Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s Office, and more.

Block said that after he heard the news of the fire he left his home in Natomas, hopped in his vehicle, and headed to the scene – all while attempting to maintain positive thoughts.

“I thought maybe it was something small. Maybe it would be a fire nearby, but not my business,” Block said. “As I came down the 99 all I could see was smoke in the sky. But even then, I tried staying positive.”

All of that changed when Block arrived on the scene.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. I just stood there in disbelief.” Block said. “The fire was smoldering. There was nothing left of my building. I watched it burn down to the ground.”

A fire on Florin Road destroyed the Mack Lab Media Group building on Dec. 8./Mack Block

Block said that hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of industrial printing machines, photo/video equipment, apple computers, and more “melted away.” He also had a designated area for underprivileged students from neighboring schools like Burbank High School to come in and learn graphic design. He estimated $250K-300 worth of damage.

“I remember in the beginning I saved money I earned from every client to invest in a new printer or camera.” Block said. “It took time to grow into what it is now. I’m devastated.”

Block said he isn’t sure about how the fire started, but the day before a firefighter had to put out a mattress fire started by a homeless person.

“I can’t say for sure what happened, but I can talk about the events that led up to it,” Block said. “Right after the mattress fire I had to approach another homeless man who lit a flame to keep warm. Sacramento has a really bad homeless problem.”

While some people avoid running businesses in south Sacramento, Block said his Florin Road location was perfect for him.

“I’m from the community. I know how to connect with the people around here,” Block said. “A lot of people avoid the area because they’re not in tune with the community. If you’re in touch, you’re safe. Staying connected makes you credible. This is where I make an impact.”

Since the fire, Block said he is at a loss for what to do because he’s used to being in his own office fulfilling orders.

Mack Lab Media Group was known by many people as staple in the South Sacramento community./Mack Block

“I’ve just been driving around trying to figure this out,” Block said. “I tried to do everything right. Now, I don’t have a place to go for business. I don’t have any equipment. This is messed up.”

He said the fire affects his entire family because he is the oldest of eight siblings and a provider for them and his parents.

“I just cried when I heard what happened to my brother’s business,” said Block’s younger sister Iris Block. “It’s a blow to the whole family. I watched him build from the ground up. I’ve seen him spend the night in his office just to make sure he fulfilled everyone’s order on time.”

Iris said that Block is normally the strongest one in the family, but the fire has him down.

“I’ve never heard him sound so defeated. He’s our rock. I’ve never seen him down and out, but he’s really hurting,” Iris said.

Over the years Iris said that Block treated everyone the same no matter what their budget was and would even fulfill many orders at little to no cost to help a small business get off the ground.

“He pours so much into the community. Sometimes I would tell him that he’s not American Red Cross, but he always believed that if he did good, the good would come back,” Iris said.

Friends and family of Block started a GoFundMe account for him with the hope that he can rebuild his dream.

“God works in mysterious ways,” Iris said. “I know this is hard on him, but we’ll get through this. I’m all about faith and I know that for as long as we hold onto it, everything will be okay.”