(KTXL) — A fire in south Sacramento partially damaged two homes Tuesday night, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the 8400 block of Dartford Drive for a structure fire.

When they arrived, they found that a fence was on fire, and the flame had extended to two homes.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and stopped its spread.

There were no injuries reported.

Sacramento Fire said the cause of the fire is under investigation.