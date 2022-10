SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Oct 20, firefighters from Sacramento Fire Department rescued a French Bulldog who got stuck in a fence.

Carefully, firefighters worked to free the curious Frenchie. Minutes later, the Frenchie was free & back to business as usual!

