(KTXL) — The first housing complex at the Sacramento Railyards will soon welcome its first residents.

Move-ins at the AJ Apartment Community will happen in phases as the building is completed. The first group will be able to go in June, while the second phase will happen in early August.

The complex will have community rooms, a pool, and even a place to wash your dogs.

Steven Gall, the executive vice president at USA Properties Fund, says between what they offer and what is to come in the area. They are confident people will want to call the apartment complex home.

USA Properties will begin accepting applications for the affordable apartments at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, and Wednesday, April 12, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 20 Advantage Court in Sacramento. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and residents must bring documents to verify their income.