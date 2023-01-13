(KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is under a wind advisory and flood watch, as another atmospheric river is predicted to hit the area this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, central and southern Sacramento Valley along with the Northeast Foothills is under a moderate wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The area is expected to see south winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts from 35 to 55 mph.

The NWS said that potential impacts could include tree limbs being blown down and a few power outages due to the gusty winds.

The NWS has issued a flood watch for portions of Northern California including Central Sacramento Valley from Saturday morning through Sunday Morning. The area is expected to have excessive rain on Saturday, which could lead to flooding and rises in area rivers, creeks, and streams.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, Sacramento is expected to see storms throughout Friday and Saturday, with showers continuing on Sunday.

California has been continuously hit with winter storms that have brought heavy rain and winds since Dec. 27, 2022. The weather conditions have caused significant damage to flooding throughout the state.

Before Sacramento took a break from the rain Thursday, the area endured the longest recorded streak of days with rain during the atmospheric rivers that hit California in December and January. According to a Sacramento weather station, the area had 17 consecutive days of rain.