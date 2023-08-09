(FOX40.COM) — Foodieland Night Market is returning to Sacramento a couple times in September.

The event, described as a “foodie inspired multi-cultural food and entertainment event,” is taking place at Cal Expo during Labor Day weekend on Sept. 1 to 3 and again on Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

Foodieland Night Market previously occurred at Cal Expo in May.

According to the event’s website, the event will feature over 175 vendors of foods, arts, crafts, games, and family-friendly entertainment.

Over 110 of the vendors will be for food while about 75 of them will be for merchandise.

Some of the vendors are cash only, but ATMs will be available on-site.

According to the event’s website, here are the hours for the event during Labor Day weekend and the end of September:

•Friday — 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

•Saturday — 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

•Sunday — 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission is $5, but children five and under enter the event for free. Parking is $10 and rideshare drop-offs will be available.

Click or tap here to buy tickets.

What is prohibited from the event?

Attendees are not allowed to bring their pets due to Cal Expo’s policy, but service animals are allowed inside.

Backpacks are not allowed at the event, but attendees can bring handbags, diaper bags and strollers.

Clear see-through bags under 12 inches x 12 inches are allowed inside, according to the event.

According to Cal Expo’s clear bag policy, here are other acceptable bags:

•Gallon plastic freezer bag

•Clear purse

•Clear plastic backpack smaller than 12 inches, by 12 inches, by 2 inches

•Clear fanny pack

Other prohibited items include rollerblades, skateboards, weapons of any kind, and mace and/or pepper spray. Smoking won’t be allowed at the event including vaping.