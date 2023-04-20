(KTXL) — Foodieland Night Market, a food and entertainment event, is coming to Cal Expo in May.

According to the event’s website, Foodieland Night Market is a “foodie inspired multi-cultural” event that will take place at Cal Expo on May 12-14.

•Video Above: Purple drinks served in honor of the Kings

The event will feature over 170 vendors and a variety of foods, arts, crafts, games and family-friendly entertainment.

Of the vendors that will be out at Cal Expo, over 110 of them will be for food while over 75 of them will be for merchandise.

Some vendors will be cash only and ATMs will be available on-site, according to the event’s website.

Here are the event hours for each day:

•Friday, May 12: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

•Saturday, May 13: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

•Sunday, May 14: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission is $5, but children five and under can enter the event for free. Parking is $10 and rideshare drop-offs will be available.

Tap here to buy tickets.

For those who can’t make it to the May event, the Foodieland Night Market will return twice later this year. The first time will be Sept. 1-3 and will take place again from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

What is prohibited from the event?

According to the event’s website, pets are not allowed due to Cal Expo’s policy, but attendees can have service animals.

Backpacks are not allowed at the event, but attendees can bring handbags, diaper bags and strollers.

Only clear see-through bags that are maximum 12 x 12 inches are allowed inside the event.

Other prohibited items included roller blades, skateboards, weapons of any kind and mace and/or pepper spray. Smoking won’t be allowed at the event including vaping.