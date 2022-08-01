SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The identity of the person that died in an attempted American River rescue on Friday has been revealed in a Go Fund Me page.

On July 29, Josh Cane, a former Navy medic, saw that two people were in distress along the American River and jumped in the water to help.

Metro Fire has not identified Cane as the person killed in the attempted rescue, but the description of the events on the Go Fund Me page match that of Metro Fire’s report.

The Go Fund Me page was created by Josh Cane’s classmates at the UC Davis School of Medicine.

Metro Fire said that when they arrived to help the stranded rafters they did not see Cane anywhere along the river during their initial search.

On Saturday, Metro Fire search teams found Cane’s body along the shore just south of the San Juan rapids, according to Metro Fire.

The Go Fund Me page for Cane said that he was attending the UC Davis School of Medicine as a training physician.

“The presence of his uncompromising and unyielding friendship leaves an immense, everlasting spirit in his wake,” the Go Fund Me page reads. “As a peer role model, he has inspired cohorts of future physicians to live and practice with compassion to all who are in need.”