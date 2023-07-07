(KTXL) — Teams from more than 50 countries will play for more than just the final score. And organizers hope this experience will have a long-term impact on everyone involved.

The event, known as The Homeless World Cup, will begin on July 8 at Sacramento State.

Lisa Wrightsman, a former soccer player who will serve as a coach in the upcoming tournament, came to Sacramento State on a soccer scholarship back in 1999.

“At that point, the women’s league had started and stopped,” Wrightsman said.

It was an abrupt end to a game Wrightsman had played her whole life.

She continued, “That left me feeling really lost, and I filled that with drugs and alcohol. So much so that by 2009, I was destroying myself, and my life was gone.”

Six months into her sobriety, Wrightsman got back into the game in the form of street soccer, and in 2010, she was selected to play in the Homeless World Cup in Brazil.

“Soccer is what saved them all, and we couldn’t even speak the same language, but in their story, we were the same people,” remembered Wrightsman.

Now, the sport is reigniting her spirit.

This Saturday, for the first time in U.S. history, the Homeless World Cup will begin in her hometown of Sacramento after the pandemic paused the event in recent years.

Five hundred players are expected to participate in the tournament over seven days.

Founder of the Homeless World Cup Mel Young said, “We’re not talking about them being homeless, we’re talking about them being footballers and soccer players. And that is the change.”

“Anybody can play it, you can play it anywhere and it’s very very inexpensive. You just need a ball. Football or soccer is a common language, everybody understands it,” he continued.

Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg chimed in on the event, saying to FOX40, “This unique competition shows the power of sports and the power of the human spirit. In our collective frustration about homelessness, unsheltered people too often get stripped of their humanity. The World Cup shows a different side.”

As for Wrightsman, she said she hopes that camaraderie on the field will extend beyond the final score.

“You see a game-winning goal scored, and everyone is so excited. What if we can feel like that when somebody got out of homelessness?” she said.

The Homeless World Cup is a free event and takes place from July 8 to July 15.