(KTXL) — A former Sacramento teacher was convicted by a judge on Friday for helping a runaway teenager hide for almost two years.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Holga Olivares was sentenced to 364 days in jail and two years of probation after she pleaded to a “court offer of felony child taking and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

The DA’s office said that a sentence of four years in county jail will be suspended with successful completion of probation.

In October 2022, Olivares was arrested after a 15-year-old teenager from Rancho Cordova, who went missing in May 2020, abruptly reappeared.

According to the DA’s office, the teenager ran away from home and went to Olivares’s house where his girlfriend lived.

Olivares continued to help hide the teenager for approximately 21 months until he returned home in March 2022, the DA said.

During the 21 months when the teen stayed at Olivares’s house, she “continuously lied to law enforcement about the whereabouts of the child,” the DA said.

Before her arrest, Olivares was a second-grade teacher at a K-8 school.