(KTXL) — Four people were arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors in East Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

On Wednesday, March 8, the Sacramento Police Department along with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control participated in a Shoulder Tap Operation in East Sacramento.

— Video Above: Weather forecast

According to the police department, four people were arrested for allegedly buying alcohol for minors and one person was arrested for a felony warrant.

During a Shoulder Tap Operation, a minor who is working with the police officers will ask people to buy them alcohol outside a liquor store. If the person agrees and purchases alcohol they will be cited and arrested. Police said that the penalties for purchasing the alcohol “is a minimum $1000 fine and 24 hours of community service.”