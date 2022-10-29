SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento State Police Department received a report of a sexual assault that occurred on Oct. 27, making it the department fourth sexual assault reported since September.

Police said that the assault occurred in one of the universities computer labs at around 9 p.m. on Thursday and that the victim knows the suspect.

The police department did not provide a description of the suspect.

Police said that they arrested a man on Oct. 11 for a sexual assault that occurred on Oct. 8, but said the man is not connected to the two previously reported cases.

On Oct. 7, campus police told FOX40 News that they were looking for a male suspect who they believed is connected to two sexual assaults that occurred on Sept. 23 and Oct. 5.

Police say that the suspect in those earlier assaults is a white male who goes by the name of “Zayn.” He is about 22 years old, has brown hair, has brown eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds.