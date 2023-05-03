(KTXL) — FOX40 and The Salvation Army are partnering to hold two phone banks, one on Wednesday and another on Thursday, as part of this year’s Big Day of Giving.

Community members can make donations over the phone on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by calling (916) 637-9374.

On Thursday, calls will be taken at the same number from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“This year’s Big Day of Giving comes at a crucial time,” the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, the organization behind Big day of Giving, said.

“Local nonprofits report the populations they serve continue to experience heightened social, economic, and health-related needs, and the sector’s ability to meet those needs is challenged by economic uncertainties.”

760 local nonprofits in the Sacramento area are participating this year to raise money for their causes.

Community members can view participating local organizations on the Big Day of Giving website.

Big Day of Giving has raised around $78 million for Sacramento-region nonprofits since it started in 2013.