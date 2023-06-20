(KTXL) — Free bus and train rides for students are just one card away.

New RydeFreeRT cards are now available for students ranging from transitional kindergarten all the way to 12th grade. Those who are homeschooled or in foster care are also eligible for a free card.

Cards will be distributed to children at their individual schools, but if one is not procured there, cards will be available at public libraries or the SacRT Customer Service and Sales Center.

The latter is located at 1225 R St in Sacramento.

The new cards will have a valid date of June 1, 2023, and will be valid until June 30, 2024.

RydeFreeRT is in its fourth year of service and, according to SacRT, has helped boost student ridership, which accounts for 25% of all SacRT bus and light rail rides over the last year.

Earlier this year when the program was renewed, SacRT’s General Manager and CEO Henry Li said, “We’re introducing a new generation of riders to transit. People who ride public transportation at a young age are more likely to use it as adults, building ridership for life.”

According to SacRT, the RydeFreeRT program has helped reduce congestion from vehicle pick-up lines, reduced the transportation barrier for students to get to extracurricular activities after school, and improved school attendance numbers by reducing truancy and absenteeism.