(FOX40.COM) — Freeport Boulevard between Irvin Way and Wentworth Ave is currently closed in both directions due to a hit-and-run accident, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officers said they responded to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian collision in the area of Freeport Boulevard and Potrero Way.

Some parts of Freeport Boulevard are closed after a hit-and-run incident./Google Maps.

Officials said the vehicle involved fled the scene prior to police arrival. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Sacramento PD advised travelers to use alternate routes.



Additional details will be released as they become available.