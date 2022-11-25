SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento is home to various venues for sporting events in the city.

The city is currently home to professional teams in basketball, soccer and baseball.

There are even stadiums for college football at Sacramento State and Sacramento City College.

Here is a breakdown of the different sports venues in Sacramento.

Golden 1 Center

The Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento is home to the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, who have played at the venue since the start of the 2016-17 season. The Kings previously played at ARCO Arena in Natomas.

The Kings are the only major league sports team in Sacramento.

Construction for the arena began on Oct. 29, 2014, and it opened in 2016. The first event to take place at the arena was a concert by Paul McCartney, who performed for two nights on Oct. 4-5 of that year.

Since opening, multiple events have been held including concerts, wrestling, mixed martial arts, bull riding, March Madness, and high school basketball championship games.

The arena also anchors Downtown Commons, a plaza filled with shops, restaurants, bars, and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel.

The capacity for the Golden 1 Center for Kings game is 17,608, while it could fit up to 19,000 people for a concert, according to the Sacramento Business Journal.

Golden 1 Center had a sellout of 17,866 fans for the Kings’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 20, 2022.

The arena’s location is 500 David J. Stern Walk, which is named after the late former NBA commissioner David Stern, who was a factor in keeping the Kings in Sacramento after rumors of relocation.

Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park is home to the Sacramento River Cats, a Minor League team affiliated with the San Francisco Giants.

The River Cats have played the West Sacramento ballpark since it opened on May 15, 2000, when it was then known as Raley Field. The ballpark was officially renamed Sutter Health Park before the 2020 season as part of a naming rights agreement with Sutter Health.

During its existence, Sutter Health Park has also hosted games occasionally for the Sacramento State baseball team, and the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League played its home games in 2012.

The venue once hosted a soccer match between Mexican side Dorados de Sinaloa and Premier League side Norwich City FC, in 2013.

The ballpark is located at 400 Ballpark Drive in West Sacramento adjacent to the Tower Bridge and downtown Sacramento.

Heart Health Park

Heart Health Park at Cal Expo is home to the Sacramento Republic FC, who have played at the venue since the club’s inaugural season in 2014. The Republic FC competed in the United Soccer League.

The venue seats about 11,569 fans and includes a full-sized soccer pitch. The venue currently stands where the Cal Expo Amphitheatre used to be located.

The venue used to host the Sacramento Express, a PRO Rugby team that played for one season in 2016.

The soccer venue went by multiple names, being known as Bonney Field in 2014-17 and Papa Murphy’s Park from 2017-21.

The Republic FC announced a proposed stadium in the Railyards on April 1, 2022, as they continue their push for an MLS bid.

Hornet Stadium

Hornet Stadium is a football and track stadium for Sacramento State and is the home venue for the Hornets’ football team.

Since opening on Sept. 20, 1969, Hornet Stadium has hosted multiple professional football teams the Sacramento Surge, Sacramento Gold Miners, and the Mountain Lions.

Hornet Stadium once held the U.S. Olympic Trails for track and field in 2000 and 2004.

One of the highlights from the stadium’s history is a visit from Martin Luther King Jr., who spoke in front of a packed crowd at the stadium. King made his visit to Sacramento State on Oct. 16, 1967, less than six months before he was assassinated in Memphis.

The stadium set an attendance record on Nov. 19, 2022, when the Hornets hosted the UC Davis Aggies in the annual Causeway Classic game. According to Sacramento State Athletics, there were 23,073 fans in attendance, the largest crowd for a football game at the stadium.

Hughes Stadium

Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College is the oldest sports venue in Sacramento and was once the jewel of the community. It opened on Oct. 13, 1928, with a football doubleheader, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Sacramento High School defeated Modesto High 33-0 and later, Sac City routed Santa Rosa 24-6. The Sac City Panthers football program still hosts games at the venue.

At the time, the venue was initially known as Sacramento Stadium and Sacramento College Stadium. It was later renamed on November 2014 after Charles Colfax Hughes, the first superintendent of the Sacramento City Unified School District. The stadium was named after Hughes a month after he died.

Throughout the 1970s and 80s, Hughes Stadium attracted large crowds for concerts featuring the Eagles, Sammy Hagar, Jackson 5, Willie Nelson, Pink Floyd, and Rod Steward.

According to the Bee, the largest crowd in the stadium’s history was a Doobie Brothers concert in 1981, drawing over 42,000 people.