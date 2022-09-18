SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are many songs that mention California, especially some of the state’s bigger cities such as Los Angeles or San Francisco.

But there’s no shortage of Sacramento being mentioned in songs.

If you want to add some songs to your playlist, here are songs that reference Sacramento.

Note: Some of these songs contain explicit lyrics

“California Love” by Tupac featuring Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman

Released in 1995 as Tupac’s comeback single following his release from prison, the lyrics on “California Love” show love for the Golden State’s cities including Sacramento, which is referred to as “Sac Town” in the late rapper’s verse.

Lyric: “Let me serenade the streets of LA/From Oaktown to Sac Town/The Bay Area and back down”

In the outro of the song, Sacramento is among the cities mentioned by Tupac and Dr. Dre.

Lyric: “Sacramento, Sacramento where you at?”

“Long Lines of Cars” by Cake

Alternative rock band Cake, who is based out of Sacramento, mentions the capital city in this song that appears on their fourth studio album “Comfort Eagle,” which was released in 2001.

Lyric: “From the streets of Sacramento to the freeways of LA/We’ve gotta keep this fire burning and accept a little grey”

“Arco Arena” by Cake

Another song from the Sacramento-based band, this track is named after the Sacramento Kings’ former arena, that was later renamed Power Balance Pavilion and Sleep Train Arena.

The song doesn’t mention the city, but the old Kings arena is said throughout the song and also reference’s the team’s home court.

Lyric: “Welcome to the Kings’ palace, Arco Arena, Arco Arena”

“Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix)” by Mariah Carey featuring ODB

In the remix to Mariah Carey’s 1995 hit single, Sacramento is mentioned in the intro, as the later Ol’ Dirty Bastard reference different cities and regions throughout the country.

Lyric: “Sacramento in the house/Atlanta, Georgia, are you in the house?/West Coast, are you in the house?”

“Playaz Club” by Rappin’ 4-Tay

In this 1992 song, Rappin’ 4-Tay, who is from San Francisco, mentions the Northern California city along with Bakersfield and Los Angeles in the outro.

Lyric: “Closer to home, like Seattle, LA, Bakersfield, San Diego, PA, V-Town, Richmond, Sacramento”

“Sacramento” by Deep Dish

This song from DC-based electronic duo Deep Dish shares the name of the capital city, which reached No. 9 on Finnish charts in 2005, making it their second consecutive top-ten hit in Finland.

Lyric: “Sacramento’s breathing and I can’t help believing conscious of my losing hand.”