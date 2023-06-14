(KTXL) — The Front Street Animal Shelter will be receiving thousands of dollars in grant money from Petco Love to help support its programs.

Shelter manager Phillip Zimmerman said the $75,000 grant will go toward expanding community programs such as free vaccine and microchip clinics.

Money will also go to helping lost pets get home and “advancing medical care for sick and injured animals.”

“Our regular budget isn’t enough to provide all of the services that our animals and community need, so this funding is crucial. We are grateful to Petco Love, Petco, and the customers who donate at the register for entrusting us with this grant,” Zimmerman said.

The shelter and Petco are partners, and the shelter has a satellite adoption center at Petco Arden.

According to the shelter, the satellite location has been particularly helpful to kittens and puppies that have vulnerable immune systems and would struggle in a regular shelter environment.

Those interested in adopting at the Petco location, 1878 Arden Way, should check the shelter’s website for days and times. Questions about adoption at the Petco center should be directed to the shelter as employees at the Petco are not involved with the adoption center.