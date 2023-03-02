(KTXL) — A fugitive accused of sex crimes in Sacramento County was detained in Panama and has been extradited to the United States, according to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Sacramento Field Office.

The statement says that Felipe Giezi Castaneda-Jauregui, a Mexican national, was detained at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama as he attempted to board a flight headed to Mexico on Feb. 6.

The FBI says that it worked with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and several federal law enforcement agencies to track down Castaneda-Jauregui, who is accused of ten counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age with force or violence.

The acts allegedly occurred in November 2022 and were investigated by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office before federal law enforcement got involved and eventually obtained an arrest warrant against Castaneda-Jauregui for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, the FBI’s statement says.