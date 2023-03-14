(KTXL) — Aftershock returns to Sacramento’s Discovery Park this October for four days with 95, bands including Guns N’ Roses, Tool and Korn.

From October 5th to the 8th, some of the most legendary bands will take the stage of what is considered one of the biggest rock festivals on the west coast.

Aftershock Lineup

Day 1: October 5

Avenged Sevenfold, Incubus, Turnstile, The Cult, AFI, Pennywise, Nothing but Thieves, L7, White Reaper, Senses Fail, Don Broco, The Bronx, Nothing, Nowhere., DethByRomy, Beauty School Dropout, Bob Vylan, Holding Absence, Pinkshift, Thousand Below, Starbenders, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress and Letdown

Day 2: October 6

Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Skillet, Bad Omens, The Hu, Deafhaven, Memphis May Fire, Converge, Fire From the Gods, Polaris, Rain City Drive, Gideon, Currents, Varials, Strange Kids, Dragged Under, Tallah, HANABIR., Widow7, Death Valley Dreams

Day 3: October 7

Korn, Pantera, 311, Corey Taylor, Parkway Drive, Babymetal, Polyphia, Dethlok, Avatar, Fever 333, The Amity Affliction, Sleep Token, Escape the Fate, Boston Manor, Fame on Fire, Catch Your Breath, Ten56., Reddstar, Holy Wars, ’68, Ithaca, Devil’s Cut, Traitors, Fox Lake, All Waves, As You Were

Day 4: October 8

Guns N’ Roses, Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, I Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance, Daughtry, Badflower, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, Suicide Silence, Movements, Ayron Jones, You Me At Six, Dead Poet Society, Austin Meade, Alpha Wolf, Jehnny Beth, Redlight King, Tigercub, Call Me Karizma, Ryan Oakes, Gnome, Luna Aura, Asava

Tickets for single-day, weekend general admission and VIP passes are on sale now with a $10 down payment with a five-month payment period between April and August.

Aftershock at Discovery Park

The festival will take place at Discovery Park, just north of downtown Sacramento and the Railyards, on the other side of the American River.

In recent years, organizers have partnered with rideshare companies to provide transportation for attendees to and from Bercut Drive, which leads to the bridge that takes people over to the park grounds.