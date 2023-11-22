(FOX40.COM) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is coming to the Golden 1 Center in 2024.

The comedian, who goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” will perform at the downtown Sacramento venue on April 20 as part of his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour.”

Iglesias, a Long Beach native, recently brought the tour to the Stockton Arena on Nov. 16.

Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale on Friday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

Iglesias is considered one of the world’s most successful comedians, recently becoming the highest-grossing touring comedian and one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with 1.1 billion views.

The comedian is primarily known for his Netflix comedy specials, with his two most recent ones being “One Show Fits All,” and “Stadium Fluffy.”

His most recent comedy special, “Stadium Fluffy,” was taped in front of 55,000 fans at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, making Iglesias the first comedian to perform and sell out the largest MLB stadium in the country.