(KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo will be hosting a gala event later this year to raise money for the construction of a new zoo in Elk Grove.

The Twilight Safari Gala will be hosted at the Sacramento Zoo on Sept. 30., with all the proceeds from the event going toward helping the Sacramento Zoological Society build a “state-of-the-art new zoo” in Elk Grove.

The event will go from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and will include drinks, appetizers, and live music from Sacramento band Peter Petty and His Terpsichoreans.

Individual tickets for the event are $300, which includes a ticket and access to food, entertainment, and both live and silent auctions.

VIP tickets are going for $5,000 and will allow you access to a table for up to 10 guests, a half-page ad in the event program, and your name or company logo on the zoo’s website along with the benefits of the individual tickets.

The Twilight Safari Gala is a 21 and over event and cocktail attire is suggested.

Food items that will be available can be found here.