(FOX40.COM) — An announcement from Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg on Wednesday allowed residents to get a glimpse of the city’s new emergency response to homelessness.

According to the mayor in his “State of the City” address, the new team will be led and directed by the fire department, which could bring a new level of coordination on homelessness to the city.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg said elements of the emergency response to homelessness must be the same as for every other disaster coordination, which includes rapid deployment, response, and, the immediate sharing of information.

Steinberg mentioned the New Year’s storm that took place earlier this year and the coordinated response by all departments across the city and county to get things back up and running.

“Our goal, not just our goal, our mission, our imperative must be a real-time response,” he said. “If a true joint emergency response is expected for a natural disaster, how can we do any less for this manmade disaster we call homelessness?”

He says the Sacramento Fire Department will coordinate with the Department of Community Response, the police department, code enforcement, county behavior health workers, the park rangers, and outside service partners like Hope Cooperative to focus on getting those people in crisis the help they need.

The mayor said he hopes that in the future, everybody will go to the right facility the first time.

“If there are not enough solutions, the public will be disappointed.” the mayor concluded.

Steinberg’s comments on Wednesday come as a part of his three-day State of the City lecture. On Tuesday, he spoke on how to grow the creative economy in Sacramento, specifically around music.

“I wanna start tonight, not with the hard stuff. We’ll save some of that for later in the week. Let’s instead talk about the fun stuff…the things that bring a community together,” he said in Tuesday’s portion of the address.

The mayor will finish his three-day State of the City address on Thursday.