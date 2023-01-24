(KTXL) — A carshare service is leaving Sacramento, but there’s still time to use it in the city.

Gig Car Share is ceasing operations in Sacramento at the end of February, according to the company’s website.

•Video Player Above: Newsom discusses digital drivers licenses

“While we remain committed to our vision for a shared mobility future, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue operations in the Sacramento HomeZone as of Tuesday, February 28,” the company’s website reads.

Gig Car Share is an all-electric carsharing program that offers one-way point-to-point rentals, meaning you can pick up a car in one location and drop it off in a different location within the city’s “home zone.”

The “home zone” is the company’s service area where people can start and end a trip. Sacramento’s “home zone” was largely in the central part of the city, from the downtown, midtown, Oak Park, and East Sacramento areas.

According to John Treanor, a spokesperson from Gig Car’s parent company AAA, low demand and high operational costs lead to the decision to discontinue the service in Sacramento.

“We are thankful to our members and city partners for their support of GIG Car Share,” Treanor told FOX40 News in an email.

In Sacramento, the company operated a fleet of 260 all-electric Chevy Bolts, which fit five people and had cargo space and bike racks on the roof. The service had been operating in Sacramento since 2019.

The service would charge by the minute, hour, or day for people who used the car in the “Home Zone.”

With Gig Car Share ending operations in Sacramento, the company will offer its service in the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.