SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal grand jury indicted a Stockton man Thursday, charging him with possession with intent to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert.

Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was allegedly found to be in possession of 83 pounds of methamphetamine and 8,800 counterfeit oxycodone M-30 pills containing fentanyl, according to court documents.

The methamphetamine and fentanyl pills were seized by officers after they executed a search warrant at Perez Avilez’s residence, court documents said. Prosecutors said the methamphetamine was packaged in 1-pound bags.

Talbert’s office said the case was investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies at the federal and local levels.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, and the Stockton Police Department were involved with the investigation, as well as the FBI and DEA.

If convicted, Perez Avilez faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison with a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

However, prosecutors say any sentence will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.