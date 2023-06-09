(KTXL) — Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates in midtown Sacramento is moving to a new location.

The business announced on Facebook that it will move its chocolate shop at 1801 L Street after 16 years in the location.

In its social media announcement, the business said the chocolate shop will move to a new flagship location on 2413 J Street.

“We bought the Patisserie building at 2413 J Street,” the social media post reads. “The two concepts will become a Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates Flagship with everything you love in one location.”

The L Street location will be open until June 18 with the J Street location opening on June 20.

The flagship J Street location will have expanded hours during the summer.

Here are the expanded hours for the J Street location when it opens:

•8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday

• 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday and Saturday

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday’s

Celebrating the new location

According to its social media post, Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates is celebrating the new location with multiple events throughout the summer.

The business will have a couple of events before its closes the L Street location while it has events scheduled through the fall.

Here are the events at the 1801 L Street location:

•June 17: Moving celebration and ice cream social

•June 18: Last day the chocolate day will open

Here are the events at the 2413 J Street location:

•June 20: Grand opening of new location

•June 24: Ice cream pint day

•June 27: S’more kits

•July 15: J Street flagship celebration

•July 29: Custard day

•Aug. 12: Macaroon day

•Sept. 9: Cupcake day

•Sept. 23: Jam day