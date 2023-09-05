(FOX40.COM) — A Masai giraffe lost her calf shortly after giving birth on Monday evening, the Sacramento Zoo announced.

Amirah, who was a first-time mother, had a successful gestation and delivery, but the calf was not viable, the zoo said.

“While the loss of any animal is heartbreaking to our zoo family, we are grateful for the support of our community as we continue the important work of protecting wild giraffes and providing exceptional care to the giraffe herd at the Sacramento Zoo,” read a statement from Melissa McCartney, the zoo’s senior manager of animal care and veterinary health services.

“On behalf of the Zoo’s animal care and vet teams, we are appreciative of everyone’s compassion as we process this loss,” the statement continued.

Staff from the zoo and the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine were on site throughout the birth Monday, the zoo said.

Amirah is “continuing to do well” while she is under the care of staff and she will join the rest of the giraffe herd soon, the zoo said.

The zoo is home to Amirah and three other female Masai giraffes, including two that are less than five years old, a male Masai giraffe and one female reticulated giraffe.