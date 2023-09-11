(FOX40.COM) — Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor train is offering Sacramento fans of Ed Sheeran a way to get to and from his concert at Levi’s Stadium.

The pop singer is performing at the NFL stadium in Santa Clara on Sept. 16 for his “Mathetmatics Tour.” The Capitol Corrdior offered a similar train for Taylor Swift and Beyonce’s concerts at Levi’s Stadium this summer.

The train will leave the Sacramento Valley Station on 401 I Street in downtown Sacramento and will depart the Santa Clara — Great America Station (GAC) after the concert. The Santa Clara train station, located at 5099 Stars and Stripes Drive, is approximately a six-minute walk from the stadium.

The concert is scheduled to start sometime around 6 p.m. and is estimated to end at 11 p.m. Russ and Maise Peters are billed as the special guests for the concert.

Fans are recommended to give themselves at least 15 minutes or more to get to the station after the concert.

Due to the concert, Capitol Corridor is expected more passengers than usual during the trip. Capitol Corridor recommends passengers who aren’t concert goers to take an earlier train to minimize crowding if they have flexibility in their schedule.

When does the train leave Sacramento?

Train 743 leaves the Sacramento Valley Station at 2:55 p.m. and will arrive in Santa Clara at 5:37 p.m. on Sept. 16.

When does the train depart Santa Clara?

Train 750 leaves Great America Station at 11:59 p.m. and will arrive in Sacramento at 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 17.

How much are the train tickets?

According to Amtrak’s website, coach tickets are $36 each and $72 total for a round trip to and from Santa Clara.

Click or tap here to buy train tickets.

Are concert tickets still available?

There are no tickets available on Ticketmaster’s website,, but fans may have luck on third-party sites.

Here is how much tickets start on other sites, as of Monday, Sept. 11:

•Seat Geek: $90

•GameTime: $91

•Stubhub: $109

•TickPick: $126