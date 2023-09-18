(FOX40.COM) — San Francisco 49ers fans in Sacramento can take the train to home games at Levi’s Stadium this season.

Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor is offering special train schedules between Sacramento and Santa Clara for all eight of the 49ers home games this season.

The 49ers will have three games at home with a 5:15 p.m. or later kickoff time, while the rest of their Levi’s Stadium contests will begin at 1:05 p.m. or 1:25 p.m.

The trains will leave the Sacramento Valley Station on 401 I Street in downtown Sacramento in order to arrive at the stadium right before the games, and will depart Santa Clara-Great America Station (GAC) after the games are over.

The Santa Clara train station, located at 5099 Stars and Stripes Drive, is approximately a six-minute walk from the stadium.

Capitol Corridor offered a similar train to concerts at Levi’s Stadium this summer. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and most recently Ed Sheeran performed at the NFL stadium.

Train schedule for 49ers home opener

The 49ers’ home opener is Thursday night against the New York Giants which has a kickoff time of 5:15 p.m. and an estimated end time of 8:40 p.m.

For the home opener, trains 541 and 543 will depart Sacramento and arrive in Santa Clara before the game.

Train 541 will depart Sacramento at 11:55 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Santa Clara at 2:38 p.m. Train 543 will leave Sacramento at 1:55 p.m. and arrive at GAC at 5:05 p.m.

After the game, train 550 will depart GAC at 9:52 p.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Sacramento at 12:37 a.m.

Coach tickets are $36 in each direction, totaling $72 for a round trip to and from Santa Clara.

Click or tap here to buy train tickets.

As for the entire home slate this season, click or tap here to view departure and arrival times.

Stockton train rides offered to Levi’s Stadium

The Altamont Corridor Express is also offering rides to 49ers home games this season.

The train rides are part of a recent partnership between the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC), the 49ers and Levi’s Stadium.

ACE is offering train rides to 49ers home games on Oct. 1, 8, 29, Nov. 19, Dec. 10 and Jan. 7/8 , 2024.

ACE is not offering train rides for Thursday or Monday night games the 49ers will host this season.

The first time 49ers fans can ride ACE will be on Oct. 1 when the team hosts the Arizona Cardinals for a game with a 1:25 p.m. kickoff time.

For that game, the train will leave Stockton at 9:25 a.m. and arrive at the Great America Station at 11:18 a.m.

Following the game, ACE will depart Great America Station at 6:04 p.m. and arrive at Stockton at 8:02 p.m.

Click or tap here for train schedules during the season.

The train also serves the cities of Lathrop, Tracy, Vasco, Livermore, Pleasanton and Fremont.