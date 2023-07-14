(KTXL) — The California State Fair opened Friday and temperatures are expected to heat up during its first weekend.

For those who are attending the fair’s opening weekend, the fair offers a few ways for guests to stay cool.

According to the frequently asked questions section on the fair’s website, there are air-conditioned buildings for guests seeking relief from the heat.

Here are where the air-conditioned buildings are located:

•California buildings A, B, C and D

•Expo Center (Buildings 1 through 8)

•The Tractor Supply Co. Big Barn

•Satellite Wagering Center at the Miller Park Racetrack Grandstand

•Guest services

The fair’s website also said there are cool spots and misting stations around the fair. Guests were given individual misters when they entered during the fair’s opening on Friday morning.

According to the fair, the Cool Zone near the Kids park and the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage near the main entrance are areas that offer seating, shade and misters. Those areas are also located near food vendors.

For where you can find cool spots around the fair, click or tap here to view a map.

Are guests allowed to bring water?

Officials from the National Weather Service urge the public to drink water and stay hydrated and know where to access shade or air conditioning.

According to the fair’s FAQ, guests are allowed to bring sealed plastic water bottles, but glass, aluminum cans, hydro flasks and metal water bottles are not allowed.

Guests are also allowed to coolers, but they must be attached to a wagon and will be subject to a search when going through security.

What is the temperature during opening weekend?

The National Weather Service issued an “excessive heat watch” in portions of Northern California, including Sacramento this weekend.

The “excessive heat watch” went into effect on 11 a.m. Friday and will continue on Monday at 8 p.m.

During the fair’s opening weekend, temperatures were forecasted to reach near 106 degrees on Friday, followed by a high of 108 degrees on Saturday and 106 on Sunday.

When temperatures are at their peak on Saturday and Sunday, the NWS has an “excessive heat warning” from 11 a.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. on Sunday.