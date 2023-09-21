(FOX40.COM) — As the Farm-to-Fork Festival returns this weekend, attendees can avoid traffic by taking public transportation for free.

The Sacramento Regional Transit District is offering free rides on its light rail and bus services during the festival. Attendees can ride from 2 p.m. until the end-of-service Friday, and 9 a.m. to end-of-service on Saturday.

To ride the bus or light rail for free, attendees must present a flyer to the bus driver or light rail inspection staff. Only one flyer is needed per group, according to SacRT.

Click or tap here to download the flyer.

For those who plan to use the light rail, here are the recommended stations that will arrive near the event, according to SacRT:

•Blue Line from Citrus Heights/Roseville exit at the 7th and Capitol Station

•Blue Line from South Sacramento/Elk Grove exit the train at 8th and Capitol Station

•Gold Line from Folsom/Rancho Cordova exit the train at the 8th and Capitol Station

When leaving the festival, here are SacRT’s recommend stations that’ll depart near the event:

•Blue Line toward Citrus Heights/Roseville board trains at the 8th and Capitol Station

•Blue Line toward South Sacramento/Elk Grove exit the train at the 8th and Capitol Station

•Gold Line to Rancho Cordova/Folsom stations board trains at the 7th and Capitol Station

This year’s Farm-to-Fork Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a concert lineup including Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Cannons, Danielle Ponder, Jean Dawson, Eric Gales and Zia Victoria.

Click or tap here to view set times.

The concerts are free to attend.