(KTXL) — Since opening in 2016, the Golden 1 Center has served as the home venue of the Sacramento Kings and brought big-time music and comedy acts to the city.

The arena anchors the Downtown Commons, a plaza filled with shops, restaurants, bars, and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel. On the arena’s west side, the plaza has two floors of shops, restaurants, bars, and a Century movie theater.

Whether going to a Kings game or a concert, here’s everything you need to know about the Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons.

Bars and restaurants at DOCO

If you want to grab a bite to eat or get drinks before the game, the DOCO plaza has plenty of options before and after a Kings game or a concert.

When entering the DOCO plaza from K and 7th streets, Sauced BBQ and Flatstick Pub are options for food and drinks. While walking on David J. Stern Walk, you’ll come across Chipotle, Haagen-Dazs, Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar, and Estelle Bakery & Patisserie. The Tahoe Blue Ridge Bar near the arena is also another drink option.

As you continue through the plaza, here are other restaurant and bar options you’ll find at DOCO:

•Burger Lounge, Echo & Rig, Insomnia Cookies, Jamba Juice, Jimboy’s Tacos, Revival (rooftop bar at the Sawyer) Jimboy’s Tacos, Panda Express, Poke Ichii, Polanco Cantina, Pressed, Punch Bowl Social, Rare Tea, Vine+Grain, and Yard House

Shops and other services located at DOCO

The Sacramento Kings Team Store is located on David J. Stern Walk across from Sauced BBQ, but for non-Kings fans, there are other shopping options.

Macy’s is located at the plaza along with Urban Outfitters, Capital Agenda, and Identity Boutique. Impound, a comic book store, is also on the plaza near Urban Outfitters and Kimpton Hotel.

Click here for a directory map of the DOCO Plaza.

Food and drink options inside the arena

If you weren’t able to get food or drinks at DOCO businesses, the Golden 1 Center has a variety of options, which happen to be local.

Here are the food options inside the arena and where they’re located:

•Big Cheese Dog House (Hot dogs, nachos, pretzels); Section 108

•Cafe Bernardo (Burgers and fries); Section 115

•Centro (Mexican cuisine); Section 101

•County Fair (“Fun” menu items, souvenir popcorn buckets); Section 112

•El Jefe (Mexican cuisines); Section 212

•Lil Cheese Dog House (Hot dogs and pretzels); Section 206

•Lowbrau Bierhall (Gourmet sausage with bier cheese); Section 201

•Paragary’s (Pizza); Section 118, Section 203

•Petra Greek (Greek cuisine), Section 210

•Porchetta House (Sandwiches, chicken tenders, and fries); Section 121

•Selland’s (Pizzas, sandwiches, and salads); Section 106

•Smokehouse BBQ (BBQ food items); Section 222

•Star Giner (Rice bowls); Section 112

•Sweet Bird (Chicken and donuts); Section 219

•Union Wine, Spirits & Ale; Section 124

There is a bar inside the arena called the Sierra Nevada Draught House, which is between sections 222 and 201 but is mainly open for Kings games.

According to the Golden 1 Center website, there are beverage carts for draft beer at Sections 103, 114, 117, 122, 201, 211, 218, and 221. Packaged beer, meaning beers in cans, can be found in sections 104 and 203. Wine is also available at all bar locations.