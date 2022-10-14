SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new music festival will debut in Sacramento this weekend.

The newly created GoldenSky Country Music Festival will occur for two days on Saturday and Sunday at Discovery Park. The country music event is organized by Danny Wimmer Presents, which also created Aftershock, an annual rock music festival that occurred this year from Oct. 6-8.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here is what you need to know about Sacramento’s new music festival.

Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. on both days and there will be a limited amount of paid parking for fans in designated areas surrounding Discovery Park. Festival organizers say to not access those lots using Garden Highway, as traffic is expected to be heavily impacted in that area.

Sacramento police said there will be no through traffic from Interstate 5 eastbound to Truxel. Westbound lanes on the Garden Highway to Truxel will be closed, meaning there will be no access to I-5 from the highway.

Police said traffic is expected to persist until early Monday morning at 1 a.m. Police recommend using West El Camino Avenue as an alternate route.

(Photo from the Sacramento Police Department)

Festival organizers said there will be two designated ride-share lots, one being on the south side of Discover Park on 500 Bercut Drive and the other located on the north side of Discover Park on West El Camino Avenue between Natomas Park Drive and Millcreek Road.

People who choose to bike can get to the festival using the Jedediah Smith Bike Trail. Organizers said there’s a complimentary Bike valet near Jibboom Street.

Festival goers can also get to the festival through SacRT Light Rail and supplemental bus service. Organizers say there will be a bus service from downtown Sacramento to Discovery Park and it will depart from 8th and K streets and drop off at Richards Boulevard.

Fans will have access to the festival through the Jibboom Street Bridge entrance and return service is available at the end of the event at the drop-off location on Richards Boulevard.

Who is performing at the festival?

Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt are headlining the festival in its inaugural year.

Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Diamond Rio, Brian Kelly of Florida Georgia Line, and Lindsay Ell are also scheduled to perform during the two-day festival.

McGraw will headline the festival’s first night while Hunt is scheduled headliner for the second night.

Click here for the full lineup and set times for Saturday, Oct. 15.

Click here for the full lineup and set times for Sunday, Oct. 16.