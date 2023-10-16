(FOX40.COM) — After a successful second year of the GoldenSky Festival, the country music festival is returning in 2024 with an extra day of performances.

Organizers announced that the 2024 edition of GoldenSky will return to Discovery Park in Sacramento as a three-day event from Oct. 18 to 20. Like in recent years, the next GoldenSky event will occur a week after the 2024 edition of the Aftershock Festival, which is put on by the same company.

“Next year, GoldenSky is turning 3, and we’re fixing to make it epic! So mark your calendars for October 18-20, 2024, because we’re throwing a massive three-day party like no other,” Organizers said on the festival’s Instagram account. “That’s right, you asked for it, you’re getting it! 3 WHOLE DAYS with more of your country favorites you can shake a stick at.”

Organizers also announced that early bird passes and hotel and pass bundles will drop on Friday, Oct. 20 at noon.

Those who bought passes for the 2023 festival will be able to buy passes for 2024 in an exclusive presale on Thursday at noon.

Prospective attendees can lock in their passes with a $10 payment, giving them 11 months to pay off the rest of the amount. Those who are interested in buying early bird passes can sign up for the festival’s newsletter on its website.

Performers for the 2023 festival included Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Eric Church, Wynonna Judd, Jordan Davis and Parker McCollum.

Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa told FOX40.com that the 2023 festival is estimated to have a $12 million economic impact on the city.

“We’ve sold a lot more tickets this year and we were about 10,000 tickets ahead as far back as May, so it really resonated with fans and has grown at a level that frankly we didn’t expect,” Testa said.