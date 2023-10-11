(FOX40.COM) — Thousands of country music fans will fill Discovery Park for the return of the GoldenSky Music Festival.

After a successful debut in 2022, this year’s festival will feature several of the biggest names in country music for two days, Oct. 14 and 15.

Here’s what you need to know about the festival.

Who is performing this year?

The 2023 lineup includes Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Eric Church, Wynonna Judd, Jordan Davis and Parker McCollum.

There will be two stages at Discovery Park: the Visit Sacramento Stage and Jack Daniel’s Stage, the latter being where headliners Jon Pardi and Eric Church will perform.

Click or tap here to view the full lineup.

Click or tap here to see the set times.

Gate times will open between 11 a.m. and noon daily, but that can change, according to the festival’s website.

What is the festival’s bag policy?

According to the frequently asked questions section on the festival’s website, these are the bags that are allowed:

•Clear small backpacks 12 inches, by six inches, by 12 inches

•Clear drawstring bags 16 inches by 13 inches

• One-gallon resealable plastic storage bags

•Clear totes 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches

•Solid or clear hip/waist packs

•Small bags and purses 4 ½ inches by 6 ½ inches

As for what’s not allowed, here are the bags not approved inside the festival:

•Oversized tote bags

•Solid and mesh tote bags

•Large backpacks solid or clear

•Diaper bags

•Hydration packs

•Solid and mesh drawstring bags

•Cooler bags

•Purses

Other items that aren’t allowed at Discovery Park are outside food or beverages, glass containers, strollers, video cameras, GoPros, audio recording devices, laptops or tablets, selfie sticks, walkie-talkies, beach towels, drones and pets, with the exception of service animals.

Click or tap here to view a list of prohibited items.

Parking and transportation options

According to organizers, festival parking is not available within Discovery Park during the event and camping is also not allowed.

Festival organizers are asking attendees to not access the surrounding lots around the park through Garden Highway. There will be a limited amount of paid parking available in designated areas and fans can purchase parking passes in advance or on event days.

There are two designated rideshare lots, on 500 Bercut Drive and West El Camino between Natomas Park Drive and Millcreek Road.

The Bercut Drive lot, on the south side of Discovery Park, can be used for all drop-offs and pick-ups including taxis and hotel drop-offs.

Those who are using another rideshare area, located on the north side of Discovery Park, can walk along Natomas Drive Park to West El Camino and then turn right. Attendees are asked to follow the designated signage around the park and use the directions on their rideshare app for the “Garden Highway Pickup.”

Attendees who choose to bike to the festival can do so using the Jedediah Smith Bike Trail. There will also be a bike valet located near the Jibboom Street entrance, which will open 90 minutes prior to gate opening time, organizers said.

SacRT is another option for attendees, as the agency will provide supplemental bus service for fans from downtown Sacramento to Discovery Park. According to organizers, buses will depart from 8th and K streets and drop off attendees on Jibboom Street on the south side of the park.