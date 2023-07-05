(KTXL) — Athletes will compete in the Great American Triathlon along the American River in Sacramento on July 15.

The race consists of a 5.95-mile run, a 12.5-mile bike ride and a 6.1-mile paddle up and down a section of the American River between the Lower Sunrise Footbridge and Guy West Bridge.

A notice posted on the trail notes that that section will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon the day of the race.

Participants can tackle the course alone or as a 2-3 person team. The event will accept 250 teams and 600 solo competitors.

The race also features a post-race festival, a beer garden and live music.

The event was first held in 2019 under its current name before going on hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 but returned last year.

The race was organized after the long-running Eppie’s Great Race, which followed a similar path, held its last event after 45 editions.

The Great American Triathlon raises money for the American River Parkway Foundation and for the El Dorado and Placer County chapters of Court Appointed Child Advocates.