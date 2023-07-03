(KTXL) — Tuesday will mark one year since Greg Najee Grimes, a local high school football coach, was shot and killed during a night out in downtown Sacramento.

Grimes was killed in an early-morning shooting on July 4 near 15th and L streets that also injured four others.

Grimes was 31 years old.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on that date and the homicide has not been solved, as Sacramento Police have not announced the detaining of a suspect.

‘Gone way too soon’

Grimes was an assistant coach for the Inderkum High School football team and was also an alum of the program.

He was part of the school’s first graduating class and set “a pathway” for the program’s future, the football team said.

Grimes was Inderkum’s first student-athlete to receive an NCAA Division I athletic scholarship. His No. 78 Inderkum jersey was retired by the program in 2013.

He was also an instructional assistant at the school, according to the Natomas Unified School District.

After his death, Inderkum head coach Reginald Harris said Grimes was a “tremendous loss” in a statement.

In a previous interview with FOX40 News, Harris said Grimes “genuinely loved the players that he coached.”

Following his time as a standout player at Inderkum, Grimes went on to play football at Boise State as a defensive lineman and attended the university from 2008 to 2012.

“He was a member of the brotherhood who is gone way too soon. He will be missed,” said Boise State head coach Andy Avalos, who was an assistant coach during Grimes’ senior season.

Family mourns loss

Following his college football career, Grimes returned to Sacramento to go back to his roots, his mother Deborah Grimes told FOX40 last summer.

“He wanted to be involved with the students said,” Deborah Grimes said. “He started working with the special needs program. Then he started coaching the d-line. He was given that opportunity.”

Greg Najee Grimes also left behind a son, who was four years old at the time of his father’s death.

A week after Grimes was killed, both his parents visited the site where he was fatally shot.

At the time, Debroah and Gregory Grimes told FOX40 News that visiting the area was the start of their healing process.

“Walking that green mile knowing that we’re retracting our son’s last steps,” Deborah Grimes said. “Oh man, this is really hard.”

Honoring Grimes’ legacy

During the 2022 high school football season, a scholarship was established in Grimes’ name.

The scholarships are worth $15,000 total and are awarded to senior football players and cheerleaders across the Sacramento region, along with athletes and cheerleaders at Inderkum.

Inderkum athletes and cheerleaders who win a scholarship will add up to a total of $7,800 in honor of Grimes’ No. 78 jersey number he wore as a Tiger.

The scholarships were launched by the Greg Najee Grimes 212 Anchor Foundation, which was founded by the late football coach’s parents.

The number 212 comes from a philosophy Grimes adopted from Chris Petersen, his former Bosie State coach.

According to the foundation’s website, 212 degrees was the maximum temperature a player can “turn up,” a measurement of how a player separated themselves from their performance.

The anchor in the logo comes from a tattoo that Grimes had which included the words “mom” and “dad.”

During the 2022 season, Inderkum replaced its turnover chain with an anchor to honor the late coach after a defensive play that results in the team’s offense gaining possession.