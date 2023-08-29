(FOX40.COM) — Hundreds of people rallied outside of Sacramento’s capitol building August 28 to voice their opinions about a ballot measure that the authors say is designed to protect children.

The bill is proposed by advocacy group Protect Kids California and includes the Protect Girls in Sports and Spaces Act, Protect Children From Reproductive Harm Act, and the School Transparency and Partnership Act.

According to Protect Kids California, the initiatives would protect children from reproductive harm, require schools to keep parents fully informed in all matters pertaining to their child’s mental, social, and physical health, and give female students safe and fair opportunities to compete in sports.

Some people in opposition of the bill say it “targets transgender youth,” because in effect the initiative would put an end to “gender-affirming care,” eliminate transgender girls in female sports, and require schools to inform parents if their child identifies as a gender different than what’s listed on their birth certificate.