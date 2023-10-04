(FOX40.COM) — Tens of thousands of people will flock to the Sacramento area for the 2023 edition of the Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park.

The four-day event, from Oct. 5 to 8, will feature performances from over 90 bands, and for those who are visiting Sacramento for the four-day festival, here is information about the city and surrounding area, in case you’re looking to explore more during your stay.

Information about Aftershock Festival

Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, Korn and Guns N’ Roses are among the many bands who will perform at Discovery Park.

Sacramento International Airport

The Sacramento International Airport, also known SMF because of its IATA code, serves the Sacramento Metropolitan Area and is the largest airport in the area.

The airport has two terminals with multiple airlines, along with various dining and shopping services.

Old Sacramento Waterfront

Most out-of-town visitors to Sacramento take the time to visit the Old Sacramento Waterfront, one of the capital city’s better-known historical and tourist sites.

The waterfront has been a tourist attraction for many years and is packed with museums, eateries, bars, and souvenir shops, and includes riverboat rides and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Downtown Commons, Golden 1 Center

One of the newer dining and entertainment areas of the city is Downtown Commons, also known as DOCO.

It is anchored by the Golden 1 Center, which has hosted Sacramento Kings games, big-time music and comedy acts, and other sporting events since opening in 2016.

DOCO is a plaza filled with shops, restaurants, bars, and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel.

Sacramento’s historic sites

The Old Sacramento Waterfront isn’t the only historical site in the city.

Sacramento’s abundance of museums, theaters and parks has made California’s capital city a destination for visitors and history enthusiasts.

Casinos near Sacramento

There are many casinos in the surrounding area, with the closest being the Sky River Casino in Elk Grove.

Music venues

You’re likely in Sacramento only for the festival, but the city is known for its constant supply of live music, available to watch at multiple music venues year-round.

As soon as Aftershock Festival wraps up, the city has one week to get ready for another major music fest, GoldenSky.