(KTXL) — A new supermarket is coming to south Sacramento. A sign that says “H Mart coming soon” is displayed on a vacated building on Mack Road.

H Mart is a New Jersey-based Korean supermarket chain with stores throughout the country, including 17 locations in California, according to its website.

It will be the first H Mart in the Sacramento area, although the chain already has Northern California locations in San Francisco and San Jose.

Other nearby Asian grocers in the Sacramento area include 99 Ranch Market on 4220 Florin Road in Sacramento and KP International Market on 10971 Olson Drive in Rancho Cordova.

FOX40 News reached out to H Mart for comment but did not receive a response as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the retailer’s website, H Mart is the largest Asian supermarket chain in the country and was founded in 1982.

Since its inception with a single store in the Woodside, Queens neighborhood in New York City, H Mart has expanded to more than 97 stores across the United States.

“H Mart offers a full line of Asian foods as well as a broad range of Western groceries to complement its full-scale offering to that of a traditional supermarket,” the chain’s website reads.