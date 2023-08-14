(FOX40.COM) — A new restoration project begins on Monday along the lower American River.

This project, according to the Sacramento Water Forum, is crucial in enhancing the habitat for native Fall-run Chinook Salmon and Steelhead Trout in the lower American River at the upper river bend.

The restoration project is spearheaded by the Water Forum.

•Video Above: Projects aim to restore native fish habitat along American River

It will provide nearly 5 acres of spawning habitat for adult salmon and trout to create redds, which are constructed by placing 30,000 cubic yards of clean gravel into the flowing river.

Also, nearly 6 acres of rearing habitat for young fish to hide from predators, find food and grow are created by carving a 2,000-foot side channel into the existing gravel bar and shaping 3.7 acres of seasonal floodplain.

Construction of the project will take place Monday through Saturday starting on August 14 and lasting until Oct. 31, with in-river work taking place exclusively on weekdays.