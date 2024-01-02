(FOX40.COM) — The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their dazzling style of play to the Golden 1 Center later this month.

The “originators of basketball style,” who combine athleticism, theater and comedy are playing at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Jan. 15 as part of their global world tour.

“We interact with the fans during the game and directly with the fans after the game,” Harlem Globetrotters player Speedy Artis told FOX40’s Richard Sharp in an interview.

Artis, who is in his eighth season with the Globetrotters, discussed connecting with fans during games along with performing tricks for the crowd.

“I like to feel on every emotion of a mom or dad, a son or daughter during a game,” Artis said. “So I might come over and take your popcorn just to make you laugh.”

“My teammates like to do a lot of the same. So it’s really exciting to go out there and score buckets, but to also score some smiles,” Artis continued.

Artis joined the Harlem Globetrotters in 2019 after playing professionally in Brazil. According to the Globetrotters, Artis earned his nickname for “his rapid style of play and dexterity on the court.”

Tickets for the Golden 1 Center performance start at $30 and can be bought online.

Following the Globetrotters’ Sacramento stop, they will make an appearance at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton on Feb. 22.

Tickets are the Stockton stop begin at $29 and are also available online.

During their 2024 world tour, the Globetrotters will make an appearance in other California cities such as Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose, Arcata, Fresno, Bakersfield, San Diego, Ontario, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles,