The Harlem Globetrotters are scheduled to Stop in Sacramento on Jan. 15 2024.

(FOX40.COM) — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters who are known as the originators of basketball style announced that the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will be a stop in their 2024 global tour.

“See the Globetrotter stars live as they dribble, spin, and dunk their way past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals,” a spokesperson said in a press release. “You’ll be amazed by new levels of mind-blowing trick shots, expert ball-handling skills, and big laughs with new unrivaled opportunities for pre-game, post-game and in-game fan engagement.”

The team has showcased its “iconic brand of basketball” in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926, according to multiple reports. They are the winners of two Cynopsis Sports Media Awards and Emmy® nominated for their hit NBC weekly series, “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward.”

The Sacramento court appearance is expected to include familiar players such as Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder.

“You might even find yourself mid-court as part of the all-new, fan-filled, Halftime Skills Showcase,” a spokesperson for the Globetrotters said in a recent press release.

The Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour is sponsored by Jersey Mike’s Subs. Their Sacramento stop is Jan. 15, 2024, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 25, via Ticketmaster. For more information visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.